Schedule begins to tighten for August's eclipse

Fulton and Callaway County businesses and officials are planning a series of events leading up to the first total eclipse to sweep across the entire nation since 1918. Fulton will get about 2 minutes, 38 seconds of total darkness at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 21. Last summer, a Light and Shadow committee began planning Friday-Monday events.

