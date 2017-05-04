Schedule begins to tighten for August's eclipse
Fulton and Callaway County businesses and officials are planning a series of events leading up to the first total eclipse to sweep across the entire nation since 1918. Fulton will get about 2 minutes, 38 seconds of total darkness at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 21. Last summer, a Light and Shadow committee began planning Friday-Monday events.
