Robert "Bobby" Andrews is DePauw's New VP for Enrollment Management
Robert "Bobby" Andrews, currently vice president for enrollment management at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, will become vice president for enrollment management at DePauw University, effective July 1. The appointment of Andrews, a seasoned leader with a passion for higher education and inspiring students to achieve their goals, follows a national search. He will take over for Cindy Babington, who has served an interim leader of DePauw's admission efforts this semester, and will return to her previous position as the president's chief of staff.
