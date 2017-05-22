Robert "Bobby" Andrews is DePauw's Ne...

Robert "Bobby" Andrews is DePauw's New VP for Enrollment Management

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Robert "Bobby" Andrews, currently vice president for enrollment management at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, will become vice president for enrollment management at DePauw University, effective July 1. The appointment of Andrews, a seasoned leader with a passion for higher education and inspiring students to achieve their goals, follows a national search. He will take over for Cindy Babington, who has served an interim leader of DePauw's admission efforts this semester, and will return to her previous position as the president's chief of staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
******Mexico Last Post Wins****** 10 hr Sharlene45 4
Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec? May 19 So what 2
ISO landscaper May 17 ourexperience 5
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May 15 Pie pan 2
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) May 13 donalds nukes 13
Restaurants closing in Columbia MO May 12 columbia resident 3
Brittney johnson May 10 Guest 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Callaway County was issued at May 22 at 9:38PM CDT

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC