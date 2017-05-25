One Read book chosen

Members of the One Read Task Force, from left, Kat Stone Underwood , Lauren Williams , Angela Grogan , Jill Mahoney , Sherry McBride , Rachel Utrecht , Betsy Collins and Greg Reeves , proudly announce this year's One Read book is "The Turner House" by Angela Flournoy. During the 17th annual One Read program, Fulton and the surrounding areas will plunge into the pages of "The Turner House" by Angela Flournoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.