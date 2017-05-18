Nolin Courtesy Award winners announced

Fulton Rotary Club members Matt Gowin, left, and Debbie Laughlin, right, present the Nolin Courtesy Award to Fulton Middle School eighth-grade students Jake Winterbower and Sierra Milligan. "The Nolin Courtesy Award was established in 1944 by 'Mose' Nolin, a local drug store owner," Fulton Public Schools Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said.

