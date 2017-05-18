Nolin Courtesy Award winners announced

Nolin Courtesy Award winners announced

Fulton Rotary Club members Matt Gowin, left, and Debbie Laughlin, right, present the Nolin Courtesy Award to Fulton Middle School eighth-grade students Jake Winterbower and Sierra Milligan. "The Nolin Courtesy Award was established in 1944 by 'Mose' Nolin, a local drug store owner," Fulton Public Schools Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said.

