Nolin Courtesy Award winners announced
Fulton Rotary Club members Matt Gowin, left, and Debbie Laughlin, right, present the Nolin Courtesy Award to Fulton Middle School eighth-grade students Jake Winterbower and Sierra Milligan. "The Nolin Courtesy Award was established in 1944 by 'Mose' Nolin, a local drug store owner," Fulton Public Schools Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said.
