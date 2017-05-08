No arrests yet in DeBrodie case
Two weeks after the recovery of missing man Carl DeBrodie's body, the Fulton Police Department isn't yet ready to make arrests. DeBrodie, 31, was initially reported missing April 17. A developmentally disabled man, he lived at a supported living facility which was then managed by Second Chance Homes of Fulton LLC. A team of investigators assigned to the case executed over a dozen search warrants in Fulton and Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde girl at Columbia residence inn
|May 3
|Casey
|2
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|Apr 30
|Harry Food
|2
|Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec?
|Apr 26
|TexanAmerican
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Johnboy
|4
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC