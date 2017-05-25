Memorial Day flags placed
On Wednesday, volunteers from around Callaway County stooped over the graves of soldiers and inserted American flags by each one. Over the buzz of lawnmowers and weed whackers operated by city workers in anticipation of Memorial Day, Allen Nelson, vice commander of the Fulton American Legion post, had explained the process.
