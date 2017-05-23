In 1946, Winston Churchill gave a speech at a tiny Missouri college...
On March 5, 1946, Winston Churchill stepped up to the podium at a tiny college in rural Fulton, Missouri. Flanked by US President Harry Truman, the former British prime minister proceeded to point out the cold war brewing between America and Soviet Russia.
