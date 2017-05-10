Fulton Rotarians attend leadership training
Joan Morris, treasurer-elect of the Rotary Club of Fulton, left; Jennifer Books, president-elect; and Mary Ann Beahon, president and district public image chair. Members of the Rotary Club of Fulton were among 80 Rotarians who attended leadership training April 29 in Osage Beach, sponsored by Rotary District 6080.
