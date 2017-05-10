Fulton man pleads guilty to federal c...

Fulton man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

A Fulton man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to receiving and distributing child pornography after his lost cellphone, which contained images of child pornography, was turned in to law enforcement. Hodges admitted he had been viewing child pornography from a variety of websites for approximately two to three years and storing the images on his Google Photos account.

