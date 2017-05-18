Documents: Reports were missing, case...

Documents: Reports were missing, case manager visits cancelled at Second Chance

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fulton Sun

The former Second Chance Homes of Fulton facility on Claymine Drive, where Carl DeBrodie lived before his disappearance, now has a "for sale" sign on its lawn. The Fulton group home where a developmentally disabled man had been staying before his body was found April 24 in a storage unit repeatedly failed to provide required documents to the county, according to Callaway County Special Services officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO landscaper Wed ourexperience 5
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May 15 Pie pan 2
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) May 13 donalds nukes 13
Restaurants closing in Columbia MO May 12 columbia resident 3
Brittney johnson May 10 Guest 1
blonde girl at Columbia residence inn May 3 Casey 2
Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec? Apr 26 TexanAmerican 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC