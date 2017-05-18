Documents: Reports were missing, case manager visits cancelled at Second Chance
The former Second Chance Homes of Fulton facility on Claymine Drive, where Carl DeBrodie lived before his disappearance, now has a "for sale" sign on its lawn. The Fulton group home where a developmentally disabled man had been staying before his body was found April 24 in a storage unit repeatedly failed to provide required documents to the county, according to Callaway County Special Services officials.
