DeBrodie remembered at vigil
Family members of Carl DeBrodie and several other people bow their heads in prayer during Tuesday evening's candlelight vigil for DeBrodie at Memorial Park. After weeks of searching, questions and heartache, searchers and family members gathered at Memorial Park in Fulton to remember Carl DeBrodie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde girl at Columbia residence inn
|Wed
|Casey
|2
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|Apr 30
|Harry Food
|2
|Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec?
|Apr 26
|TexanAmerican
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Johnboy
|4
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC