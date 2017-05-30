Coffelt takes role as new fire chief
After searching for a new fire chief for more than a month, city officials decided the most natural fit is the man who's been there all along. Kevin Coffelt - a 20-year veteran of the Fulton Fire Department and interim fire chief since Todd Farley's resignation in April - is the new chief, Fulton's Director of Administration Bill Johnson said.
