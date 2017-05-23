Cloud rotation cited for sirens Monday
He went on to explain the tornado warning sirens are triggered by the Callaway County Emergency Operations Center. On Monday, they were sounded because a certified weather spotter in Fulton and law enforcement officers from two different agencies spotted possible cloud rotation.
