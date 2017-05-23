Callaway Plein Air breathes again

Art House volunteer Lori Bowland removes Pat Kerns' painting "Spring Mandala," making room for the over 150 paintings that will be created during the Callaway Plein Air event. Artists from around Missouri and elsewhere will converge Thursday on Fulton's Art House for the annual Plein Air event.

