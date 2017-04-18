Westminster reports break in

Westminster reports break in

A Fulton woman was arrested Thursday morning inside the Hunter Activity Center at Westminster College, possibly looking for food. Lacy M. McDonald - who is neither a student or employee of the college - was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor stealing and second-degree burglary.

