Westminster reports break in
A Fulton woman was arrested Thursday morning inside the Hunter Activity Center at Westminster College, possibly looking for food. Lacy M. McDonald - who is neither a student or employee of the college - was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor stealing and second-degree burglary.
