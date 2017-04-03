Vandals strike multiple vehicles at WWU
Vandals broke the windows of multiple vehicles and stole property from them Friday morning at William Woods Univesity, Fulton police said. Michael Wills, the director of residential life and campus safety at WWU, warned students about the crime around five hours after the initial report.
