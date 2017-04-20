Two Place Sixth At State Science Olympiad

Submitted Photo Trenton High School students Nickolas Wattenbarger, left, and Emma Gilham, right, teamed up to place in two events at the State Science Olympiad, held on April 8 at Westminster College in Fulton. The duo finished sixth out of 34 entries in the Hovercraft competition and sixth out of 35 entries in the tower competition.

