Two Place Sixth At State Science Olympiad
Submitted Photo Trenton High School students Nickolas Wattenbarger, left, and Emma Gilham, right, teamed up to place in two events at the State Science Olympiad, held on April 8 at Westminster College in Fulton. The duo finished sixth out of 34 entries in the Hovercraft competition and sixth out of 35 entries in the tower competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Apr 12
|Danbo
|22
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|New Bloomfield School Board
|Mar 30
|Sonjia Grotewiel
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|On the list
|Mar 22
|T A Wyman
|1
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Mar 21
|DTs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC