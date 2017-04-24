These days, former US presidents are the biggest draw on the...
Barack Obama, George Osborne and David Cameron can all now command six-figure sums for a few pithy bon mots from the podium. But what do their audiences get out of it? When Barack Obama banks the cheque for $400,000 he will receive for talking to an audience of Wall Street bankers and their most important clients in September, the former president might like to quietly thank the statesman who did so much to pioneer the idea of the celebrity political speaker: Winston Churchill.
