Super Sam's sister steals spotlight at McCaskill town hall meeting
Ava Santhuff, 8, standing right, of the Super Sam Foundation, asks Sen. Claire McCaskill, left, a question at the senator's town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon in Fulton. She voiced her concern about childhood cancer research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Apr 12
|Danbo
|22
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|New Bloomfield School Board
|Mar 30
|Sonjia Grotewiel
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|On the list
|Mar 22
|T A Wyman
|1
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Mar 21
|DTs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC