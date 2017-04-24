Police seek DNA confirmation
"We had to get a DNA sample from her, so we could attempt to make positive ID on the body," Myers said. The medical examiner is working to confirm the body found in Fulton on Monday is the body of missing man Carl DeBrodie, Myers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|3 hr
|Ima Glutten
|1
|Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec?
|Wed
|TexanAmerican
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Johnboy
|4
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Apr 12
|Danbo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC