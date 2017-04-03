Petraeus talk: Constant preparation opens opportunities
Retired Gen. David Petraeus speaks with members of the news media Saturday, April 1, 2017 before the events of the Churchill Fellows Weekend got underway in Fulton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|Sure Thing
|9
|New Bloomfield School Board
|Mar 30
|Sonjia Grotewiel
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|On the list
|Mar 22
|T A Wyman
|1
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Mar 21
|DTs
|5
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC