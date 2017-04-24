Pearl Harbor survivor, 103, visits Fulton
Two gentlemen created history Tuesday morning when they met in the center aisle of the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury. At 103 years of age, Jim Downing, left, is the second-oldest survivor of Pearl Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec?
|7 hr
|TexanAmerican
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Johnboy
|4
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Apr 12
|Danbo
|22
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC