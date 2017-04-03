Mid-Mo K2 conspiracy draws guilty plea

A Sacramento, California, man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies related to the distribution of more than $6.6 million of K2 at Callaway County businesses. Butler admitted he participated in a mail fraud conspiracy from Dec. 18, 2012, to July 16, 2015, and participated in a money-laundering conspiracy during that time.

