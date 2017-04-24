Local trivia night helps poor children thousands of miles away
A trivia night to raise funds for projects in the village, including procuring clean water and building a school, started not long after the group received its 501 3 status in 2005. The most recent incarnation of that trivia night, which was held at the Alton KC Hall on Friday, April 21, and it grossed $6,000 before expenses were taken.
