Hunt for home invasion suspects expands
Joseph V. Frasher, 28, and Dillon E. Nida, 22, both of Columbia, are suspected of forcing their way into a residence in the 1000 block of Chippewa Drive on Monday, according to a Fulton police statement. According to police, the suspects took items, cash and the resident's gray 2007 Toyota Tundra with Missouri license plate number 0DE-903.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|13 hr
|Ima Glutten
|1
|Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec?
|Apr 26
|TexanAmerican
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Johnboy
|4
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Apr 12
|Danbo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC