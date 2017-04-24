Hunt for home invasion suspects expands

Hunt for home invasion suspects expands

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Tribune

Joseph V. Frasher, 28, and Dillon E. Nida, 22, both of Columbia, are suspected of forcing their way into a residence in the 1000 block of Chippewa Drive on Monday, according to a Fulton police statement. According to police, the suspects took items, cash and the resident's gray 2007 Toyota Tundra with Missouri license plate number 0DE-903.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Restaurants closing in Columbia MO 13 hr Ima Glutten 1
Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec? Apr 26 TexanAmerican 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
Missouri Basketball Apr 23 Norm 2
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16) Apr 21 Johnboy 4
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) Apr 21 HOLLA ISABELLA 11
Poll Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12) Apr 12 Danbo 22
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Callaway County was issued at April 28 at 3:02PM CDT

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC