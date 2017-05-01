Growing Missouri roots

Growing Missouri roots

Sunday Read more: Fulton Sun

Marta Carpenter, right, assists Susan Anderson with her two new redbud trees Saturday morning, April 29, 2017. The Missouri Department of Conservation provided free native Missouri trees to the library in celebration of Arbor Day and to promote native plants.

