Fulton man wins $10,000 on lottery ticket

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Fulton Sun

After a friend won $500 playing the Missouri Lottery "$100,000 Taxes Paid" scratchers game, Arthur McKinnon decided to purchase his own. "I scratched all of them, and I just couldn't believe it," said the Fulton resident after scratching off a $10,000 prize.

Fulton, MO

