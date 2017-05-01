Fulton man killed in area wreck
According to police reports, at 12:11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route O, near Route UU, and located an unresponsive 37-year-old white male, who was lying in a field near a vehicle with extensive damage. First responders attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
