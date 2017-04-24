Family, friends remember Card DeBrodie
The Fulton man was reported missing April 17, and a body believed to be the missing 31-year-old was recovered from a storage unit Monday afternoon, police said. As the investigation focuses on identifying the body as well as the cause of death, those who were close to DeBrodie remember him as a warm, caring person.
