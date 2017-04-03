Electrical fire damages room at Westview Apartments
No injuries were reported after an electrical fire was reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday at Westview Apartments, Fulton fire officials said. "Our investigator concluded that the fire started in an outlet on the wall," Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Cofelt said.
