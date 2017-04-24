Deaf advocates stress importance of legislative involvement
The Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing's legislative advocacy day on Wednesday inspired students like Melissa Davis, a junior at the Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton, to stay aware of policy matters that can affect her family and community. "For me, this is a very special and unique experience," Davis said.
