Clarification

It has emerged that the unpublished 1950s essay referred to in the Comment 'Winston Churchill's essay on alien life found' and held at the US National Churchill Museum in Fulton, Missouri, is one of several versions. The Fulton holding, 'Are we alone in the universe?', is a light reworking of a 1939 draft, 'Are we alone in space?', held at the Churchill Archives Centre, Cambridge, UK.

