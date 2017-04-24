Body in concrete-encased container in...

Body in concrete-encased container in Fulton identified

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: News Tribune

The body found earlier this week in a Fulton storage unit has been officially confirmed as missing man Carl DeBrodie, Fulton police said. The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiners Office positively identified the body, found Monday in a local storage unit, on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Restaurants closing in Columbia MO Fri Ima Glutten 1
Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec? Apr 26 TexanAmerican 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
Missouri Basketball Apr 23 Norm 2
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16) Apr 21 Johnboy 4
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) Apr 21 HOLLA ISABELLA 11
Poll Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12) Apr 12 Danbo 22
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Callaway County was issued at April 29 at 9:38PM CDT

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC