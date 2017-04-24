Body in concrete-encased container in Fulton identified
The body found earlier this week in a Fulton storage unit has been officially confirmed as missing man Carl DeBrodie, Fulton police said. The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiners Office positively identified the body, found Monday in a local storage unit, on Friday.
