Body found in concrete believed to be...

Body found in concrete believed to be missing Fulton man

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

A body believed to be missing man Carl DeBrodie was recovered from a storage unit on Monday afternoon, the Fulton Police Department confirmed. "The medical examiner's office will determine , as well as the cause," Police Chief Steve Myers said Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
Missouri Basketball Apr 23 Norm 2
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16) Apr 21 Johnboy 4
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) Apr 21 HOLLA ISABELLA 11
Poll Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12) Apr 12 Danbo 22
Hotwife (Apr '13) Apr 4 Sure Thing 9
News New Bloomfield School Board Mar 30 Sonjia Grotewiel 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Callaway County was issued at April 26 at 5:49AM CDT

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC