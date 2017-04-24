Body found in concrete believed to be missing Fulton man
A body believed to be missing man Carl DeBrodie was recovered from a storage unit on Monday afternoon, the Fulton Police Department confirmed. "The medical examiner's office will determine , as well as the cause," Police Chief Steve Myers said Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Johnboy
|4
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Apr 12
|Danbo
|22
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|New Bloomfield School Board
|Mar 30
|Sonjia Grotewiel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC