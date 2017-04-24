AARP driving course offered this week in Fulton

Callaway County residents can refresh their skills and possibly save money on their car insurance with the AARP Smart Driver course, offered at Fulton City Hall this week. The event will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at 18 E. Fourth St. The classroom-type course is indoors and driving is not required, according to instructor Robert McElligott.

