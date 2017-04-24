AARP driving course offered this week in Fulton
Callaway County residents can refresh their skills and possibly save money on their car insurance with the AARP Smart Driver course, offered at Fulton City Hall this week. The event will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at 18 E. Fourth St. The classroom-type course is indoors and driving is not required, according to instructor Robert McElligott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Johnboy
|4
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Apr 12
|Danbo
|22
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|New Bloomfield School Board
|Mar 30
|Sonjia Grotewiel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC