A dark path: How Carl DeBrodie came to Second Chance

Sunday Apr 30

According to search coordinator Kimmy Bodle, the Fulton Police Department was at Moore EZ Storage in Fulton when they uncovered a concrete-filled container holding what later was proven to be Carl DeBrodie's body. Before DeBrodie was reported missing from a Second Chance Homes facility in Fulton on April 17, before his body was found in a storage unit last week, his life was shadowed by legal conflict and allegations of neglect.

