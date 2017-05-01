A dark path: How Carl DeBrodie came to Second Chance

According to search coordinator Kimmy Bodle, the Fulton Police Department was at Moore EZ Storage in Fulton when they uncovered a concrete-filled container holding what later was proven to be Carl DeBrodie's body. Before DeBrodie was reported missing from a Second Chance Homes facility in Fulton on April 17, before his body was found in a storage unit last week, his life was shadowed by legal conflict and allegations of neglect.

