Storm spark's fire
Monday night's storm that crossed Mid-Missouri in the late evening caused power outages in Fulton and slight damage elsewhere. Just as a dangerous storm rolled into Callaway County late Monday, Fulton firefighters received a report of a fire near the Fulton Medical Center.
