Pottsville High School prepares for eclipse
A team of six students along with Ed Roberts, astronomy, physics and environmental science teacher, are preparing for the total solar eclipse that will occur on Aug. 21. Last year, Roberts hand-picked six of the top 10th-grade students who showed an interest in science as a career to study and observe the solar eclipse in Missouri. Together, they are working under the guidance of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration , who is funding the project with no cost to the district.
