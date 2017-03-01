Missouri men arrested in Wyoming marijuana case sentenced
Two Missouri men caught driving a rental car with 55 pounds of marijuana in Wyoming last year have been sentenced to five years of probation. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Monday that Dominique Davis of Fulton, Missouri, and Sherdon Walters of Jefferson City, Missouri, were both sentenced to probation last week with underlying prison terms of four to five years.
