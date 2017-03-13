Mallams to sell works by two leading ...

Mallams to sell works by two leading British-Czech sculptors

Mallams auction house in Oxford will be selling a number of works from the shared studio of distinguished sculptors Franta Belsky and Irena Sedlecka who arrived in Britain in 1940 and 1967 respectively. The sale takes place on April 25th at 5pm at Mallams.

