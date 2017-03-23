Kids write for contest at William Woods
Some of the winning authors of the Children's Writing Contest pose with William Woods students who organized the contest. Local elementary school students/authors took to the stage on March 15 for the 13th annual Children's Writing Contest award ceremony, run by William Woods University.
