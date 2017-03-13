Group interested in watershed being formed
Ed Siegmund, left, director of the Mid-Mo Regional Planning Commission, talks at Thursday's meeting with Mary Culler, environmental specialist with the state Department of Natural Resources looking on. Representatives of Our Missouri Waters are considering organizing a group of people interested in the Lower Missouri-Moreau River Watershed.
