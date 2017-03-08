Fulton Rotary considering adding evening club
Jan Reyes and Joan Berry Morris, members of the Rotary Club of Fulton, speak with prospective member Leah Rogers, a teacher at Hermann High School. It looks like Fulton soon will have more Rotarians providing community service in line with the organization's motto, "Service Above Self."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|5 hr
|Texxy
|8
|CR Distributing (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|mike
|118
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Mar 1
|Loveallraces
|21
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Feb 27
|Stephanie
|2
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 27
|Reality Check
|219
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|Eduardo
|23
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|Feb 22
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC