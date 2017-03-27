Fulton man arrested for warehouse theft
A Fulton man was arrested in connection with thefts from the City Warehouse on Wednesday, according to Detective Dall Hedges of the Fulton Police Department. Police were called to the City Warehouse, 1303 Westminster Ave., at 2:46 p.m. when a large amount of electric wire and various other items were missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Bloomfield School Board
|Mar 30
|Sonjia Grotewiel
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Mar 29
|Pie pan
|7
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|On the list
|Mar 22
|T A Wyman
|1
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Mar 21
|DTs
|5
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC