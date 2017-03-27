Fuller to speak at Playhouse Bistro

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Fulton Sun

Author, English professor and former Fulton resident Randall Fuller is returning to town Saturday to read from his new book, "The Book that Changed America." "I'm an English professor with a focus in 19th century literature," Fuller said.

