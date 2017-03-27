Fuller to speak at Playhouse Bistro
Author, English professor and former Fulton resident Randall Fuller is returning to town Saturday to read from his new book, "The Book that Changed America." "I'm an English professor with a focus in 19th century literature," Fuller said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Pie pan
|7
|Eagle stop shit show
|3 hr
|Pie pan
|5
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|On the list
|Mar 22
|T A Wyman
|1
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Mar 21
|DTs
|5
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|Feb '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC