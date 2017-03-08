Fugitive, another person arrested

According to Sheriff Clay Chism, Travis Cooke, 30, of Fulton, and Lorraine Atkins, 22, of Jefferson City, were arrested at a residence on County Road 121 about 11 a.m. Thursday. Deputies had been searching for Cooke who eluded deputies on foot in the same area March 3, resulting in a three-hour manhunt.

