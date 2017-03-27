Credit union recognized for garden project
Last summer's volunteer "Our House Garden" project has garnered United Credit Union a first-place award. The Dora Maxwell Award, given to credit unions with $100-200 million in assets, was awarded recently at a governmental affairs conference in Washington, D.C., organized by Credit Union National Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Pie pan
|7
|Eagle stop shit show
|3 hr
|Pie pan
|5
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|On the list
|Mar 22
|T A Wyman
|1
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Mar 21
|DTs
|5
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|Feb '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC