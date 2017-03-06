County corrections officer makes a di...

County corrections officer makes a difference

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fulton Sun

Sgt. Rusty McCormach began his career at the Callaway County Jail as a corrections officer and is now the evening shift supervisor. With hard work and a willingness to learn, people can take entry level jobs and turn them into good careers, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CR Distributing (Apr '13) Mar 3 mike 118
Poll Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12) Mar 1 Loveallraces 21
Divorced 3/11/14 Feb 27 Stephanie 2
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 27 Reality Check 219
News Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14) Feb 25 Eduardo 23
Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff Feb 22 Curious 1
Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12) Feb '17 Happy wife 2
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC