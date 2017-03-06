County corrections officer makes a difference
Sgt. Rusty McCormach began his career at the Callaway County Jail as a corrections officer and is now the evening shift supervisor. With hard work and a willingness to learn, people can take entry level jobs and turn them into good careers, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CR Distributing (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|mike
|118
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Mar 1
|Loveallraces
|21
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Feb 27
|Stephanie
|2
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 27
|Reality Check
|219
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|Eduardo
|23
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|Feb 22
|Curious
|1
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Happy wife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC