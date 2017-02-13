Two wrecks total vehicles, injure several people
The wreck occurred at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 54 at Callaway County Road 318 when a 2010 Volvo V70, driven by Joe D. Davis, 31, of Fulton, failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the eastbound lanes of U.S. 54. It was struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Kylee L. Loethen, 26, of Jefferson City, who troopers said was not wearing a safety device. Jessica E. Ewald, 32, of Fulton, a passenger in the Volvo, also was injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|Liz ducey
|216
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC