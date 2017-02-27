Taxi service opens in Fulton

Saturday Feb 25

Rickey Lacey and his polka-dot taxi. As of Tuesday, Lacey's H&R Taxi provides Fulton a 24-hour taxi service to anywhere in Missouri.

Fulton, MO

